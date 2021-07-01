Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 232,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,059,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

