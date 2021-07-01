Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,848 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 260,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

