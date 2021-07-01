Mercury Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.08 million and $5,570.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00137241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00169288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.20 or 1.00659246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

