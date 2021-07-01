Meredith (NYSE:MDP) PT Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE:MDP opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.