Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.