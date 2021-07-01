Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 924,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,237,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424 shares of company stock valued at $153,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

