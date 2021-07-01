MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

