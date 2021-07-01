Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MXSG stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 594,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,067. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
