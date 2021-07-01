Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MXSG stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 594,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,067. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

