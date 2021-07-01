Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

