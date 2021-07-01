Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

