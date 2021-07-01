Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Head to Head Analysis

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kopin and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Micron Technology 0 5 25 1 2.87

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 63.33%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $113.10, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65% Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 18.61 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -163.60 Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.45 $2.69 billion $2.55 33.33

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Kopin on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

