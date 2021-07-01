Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Short Interest Up 314.3% in June

Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLMN traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 613,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Millennium Prime has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About Millennium Prime
