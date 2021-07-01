Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Short Interest Up 314.3% in June

Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLMN traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 613,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Millennium Prime has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

