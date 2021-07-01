Mina Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Mina has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $237.92 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00170429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,347.69 or 1.00413034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 166,121,092 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

