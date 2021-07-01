Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 758 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

