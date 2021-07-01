Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $886,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in nVent Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $9,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3,124,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

