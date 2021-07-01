Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $965,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,629 shares of company stock valued at $57,048,207.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

