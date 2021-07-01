Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

