Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,544 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,135,755 shares of company stock worth $90,733,846. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

