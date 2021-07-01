Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,970 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 563,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

NGD opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.