Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Sells 963 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.76. 43,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

