Mist (MIST) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Mist has a market cap of $994,866.74 and approximately $1,941.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00697253 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,719.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

