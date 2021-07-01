Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $271.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

