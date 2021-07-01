Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68.40 ($0.89). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 8,104,776 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £969.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

