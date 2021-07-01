MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 68.9% in June

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

