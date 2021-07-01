Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $5.43 billion. Moderna posted sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,456.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $20.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

MRNA stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,707. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,378,868 shares in the company, valued at $827,785,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,300 shares of company stock worth $77,001,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

