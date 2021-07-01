Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MONRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

