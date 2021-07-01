Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,896 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 185.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

