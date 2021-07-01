Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $549.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

