Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in The Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,571,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,709,000 after buying an additional 119,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in The Southern by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.