Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.67 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

