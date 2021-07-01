Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $196.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $126.36 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.67.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

