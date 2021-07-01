Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,833,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after buying an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

