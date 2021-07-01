Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

