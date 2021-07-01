Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.40. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.33 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

