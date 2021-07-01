Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,165 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

