Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $1.86 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $650.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

