Morgan Stanley Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $20.67

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.67 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $34.96.
In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 207,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in CSX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
