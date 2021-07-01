Morgan Stanley Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $20.67

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.67 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 207,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in CSX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

