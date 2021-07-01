MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Up 114.7% in June

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the May 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of MOR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,939. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

