Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Update

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Motion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,925,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,129,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

