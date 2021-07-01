Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

COOP stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

