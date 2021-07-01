MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

