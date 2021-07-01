MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

