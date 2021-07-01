MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $45,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

