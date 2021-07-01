mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $3,638.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,198.04 or 0.99996544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

