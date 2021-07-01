M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,905. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

