Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $23.28

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.24. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 10,994 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.