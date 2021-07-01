Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $347.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.33 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

