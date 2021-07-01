Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ducommun by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $646.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

