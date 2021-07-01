Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

