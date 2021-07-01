Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

